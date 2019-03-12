Creative Brutalist Architecture Photography by Rex Zou
Striking architecture shots by Rex Zou, a talented photographer, architect, and visual artist currently based in Shanghai, China. Rex focuses mainly on architecture photography. After graduating from the University of California Berkeley in 2010, he was back to Shanghai where he started his visualization and architecture career. Zou has over 32.700 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses Sony Alpha A7II camera.
More info: Instagram / Website