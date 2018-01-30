Spectacular Architecture and Urban Photography by Simon Lachapelle

Simon Lachapelle is a talented photographer, retoucher and 3d artist currently based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Simon focuses on architecture and real estate photography with an interest in street photos and journalism. He studied in cinema and visuals effects, and recently finished his diploma in 3D animation. “This gave me a solid background into the post-processing aspect of photography”, he says. Lachapelle uses Nikon D800 and Fuji X100s cameras.

I have more than 10 years of experience into photography and computer generated imagery. During those years, I’ve worked as a photographer for the “Canada Français” news paper, worked on multiple published architecture projects, as well as doing personnal projects and being active on social medias.

More info: instagram / facebook / website