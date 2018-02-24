Aesthetic and Color Pop Architecture Photos by Tekla Evelina Severin

Tekla Evelina Severin is a multi-talented photographer, designer and interior architect based in Stockholm, Sweden. Evelina received her BA in interior architecture & furniture design from Konstfack University Collage of arts, crafts and design. She has also taken classes in culture geography at Uppsala University and the history of thought at Stockholm University. Her bold, poppy, colorful, architectural and geometric still lifes garnered a 71,400 followers on instagram. Severin has a particularly keen eye for color patterns, geometric shapes and defining shadows.

