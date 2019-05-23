Spectacular architectural shots by Thibaud Poirier, a talented photographer, and artist currently based in Paris, France. Thibaud focuses mainly on architecture and interior photography. He is fascinated by architecture and urban environments. Poirier recently visited Hong Kong to capture fascinating architecture and urban landscapes. He has over 23,300 followers on Instagram and counting.

If there ever were a shrine to the wonders of modern architecture and city life, Hong Kong would be it. The massive sky scrapers stretch upwards, dwarfing those on street level. In many ways, Hong Kong is the emblematic urban city – the street food, the multiculturalism, the meeting of many extremes. Yet it’s the sheer density that truly sets it apart, that affords anyone in its premises a feeling of anonymity yet familiarity as we walk its sidewalks or ascend in its elevators.

Hong Kong was built as an urban utopia, with the promise of a better life. Despite thousands of years of evolution in small villages and communities, it aimed to transform human nature with architecture – floating stories into the clouds, stacked on top of one another rather than gathered around a watering hole or town square. Yet it remains daunting to the outside eye. It is a city that is at once comfortable and daunting – of the density of the city. It intimidates. And yet, there is a familiarity when we observe these communities from afar.

