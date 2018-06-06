Creative and Colorful Architecture Photography by Victor Cheng
Stunning urban shots by Victor Cheng (previously featured), multi-talented photographer, art director and traveler from Toronto, Canada currently based in Hong Kong. Victor has over 94,000 followers on Instagram and counting.
I have an affinity for traveling and drawing creative inspiration from various cities and cultures. I shoot a wide range of subjects and topics, but focus my style on natural light, clean composition and unique perspectives.
