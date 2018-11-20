Outstanding architecture shots by Yat Ng, a talented self-taught photographer, and architect who was born in Hong Kong and currently lives and works in Shoreditch, London. Yat studied architecture at the University of Hong Kong and received a Master of Architecture degree from Yale University in the US. He owns his studio in London for architecture, planning, and design. Ng also shoots a lot of architecture photography with amazing composition and colors. He has over 15,100 followers on Instagram and counting.



