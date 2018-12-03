Stunning architecture shots by Anh Nguyen (previously featured), a gifted photographer, and student from South Korea who currently lives in Berlin, Germany. Anh loves to shot with the combination of architecture and people. She has almost 20,000 followers on Instagram.

My goal is to travel as much as possible to see all the cool places to shot and to create awesome content, and I do not want to regret anything later in my life 🙂

More info: Instagram / Website