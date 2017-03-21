Bjørg-Elise Tuppen is a superb talented photographer and graphic designer currently based in Harstad, Norway. Bjørg received her BA in Graphic Design from the University of Hertfordshire through IDI (Interactive Design Institute). She likes to combine surreal photo-manipulations out of context elements, her style is not set or limited, but ever evolving and seeking. “Ever since I was a little girl I have expressed myself through visual work,” she says. “I guess one can say that being creative is the most defining aspect of my personality.”

I love to use and experiment with different medias such as painting, drawing, photography, typography and digital collage, as well as mix them to explore and create different moods, effects and expressions.

