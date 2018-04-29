Spectacular Artic landscapes, glaciers and polar bears by Florian Ledoux, award winning wildlife photographer, filmmaker and polar explorer from Sweden. Florian documents Inuit culture changes and Arctic Wildlife. Ledoux won the Grand Prize for Professional Aerial Photography in the Story Photo Contest of 2017 by SkyPixel for this image.

Photography has always been my way of expression; it gives me a different perspective on the world, a new way to observe my surroundings and especially the means to capture moments of life to share with others

