Diane Tuft is a talented photographer, mixed media artist, filmmaker and activist currently based in New York City. Diane received her degree in mathematics at the University of Connecticut before continuing her studies in art at Pratt Institute, New York. She has focused primarily on photography since 1998. For her project titled “The Arctic Melt”, Tuft has lived in Antarctica for six months photographing and documenting the effect of arctic melting.

The Arctic is melting faster than any other place on Earth. By the end of this century, it is predicted that the ocean will rise eight feet causing the displacement of millions of people throughout the Earth. Ocean rise will be due to three factors: the melting of mountain glaciers, the thermal expansion of the ocean, and the melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet.

