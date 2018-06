Stunning female portraits by Cristina Otero (previously featured), multi-talented photographer, retoucher and artist who was born in 1995 in Pontevedra, Galicia and currently lives and works in Madrid, Spain. Cristina focuses on fine art portraiture. She uses Pentax K-1 camera and Huawei P20 Pro smartphone (for photographers). Otero has over 44.300 followers on Instagram and 132,578 on Facebook.



