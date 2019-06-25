Take a look at this incredible selection of shortlisted images from the Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2019 competition. The competition, which is run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, has now been running for 11 years and celebrates the world’s most spectacular space images photographed by both amateurs and professionals. There were more than 4,600 submissions from over 90 countries across the globe. The winners will be announced on September 12, with the job of judging the photos reserved for British comedian Jon Culshaw, the art editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine Steve Marsh, and other experts from the art and astronomy world. An overall winner will be chosen from 38 images, with the winner taking home £10,000.

