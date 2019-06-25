Take a look at this incredible selection of shortlisted images from the Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2019 competition. The competition, which is run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, has now been running for 11 years and celebrates the world’s most spectacular space images photographed by both amateurs and professionals. There were more than 4,600 submissions from over 90 countries across the globe. The winners will be announced on September 12, with the job of judging the photos reserved for British comedian Jon Culshaw, the art editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine Steve Marsh, and other experts from the art and astronomy world. An overall winner will be chosen from 38 images, with the winner taking home £10,000.
A Titanium Moon by Miguel Claro, Portugal
Albany Milkyway by Bai Yifan, China
Aurora is a bird by Alexander Stepanenko, Russia
Aurora like phoenix by Wang Zheng, China
Aurora outside the tiny cave by Sutie Yang, China
Coming in to land at Mare Crisium Spaceport by Bud Martin Budzynski, UK
Deep in the Heart of Mordor – NGC 7293 by Andrew Campbell, Australia
Gum 12 by Eddie Trimarchi, Australia
Orion by Paul Villaverde Fraile, Spain
Reflections of Mount Hooker by Marc Toso, USA
Seven-colour feather of the moon by Li Yiming, China
Sharafkhaneh port and lake Urmia by Masoud Ghadiri, Iran
The galactic centre shines bright over the Davenport pier by Marcin Zajac, Poland
The Horsehead and Flame nebula by Connor Matherne, USA
The Lord of the rings and his court by Jordi Delpeix Borrell, Spain
The Perseid Fireball 2018 by Tang Zhengye, China
The Remnants by Marcin Zajac, Poland
The Running Man Nebula by Steven Mohr, Australia
The Sculptor GalaxyBernard Miller byMartin Pugh, USA