Astrophotography: Dreamlike Landscape Photography by Adam Taylor

Adam Taylor is a multi-talented photographer and digital artist currently based in Wellington, New Zealand. Adam focuses on landscaping, he captures amazing nightscapes, astrophotography and long exposure landscape photography. Taylor uses Nikon D810A camera with Tamron 24-70 F2.8 lens. He has over 14,400 followers on instagram. “I love the beauty and perspective that astro photography helps to create”, Adam says. “Once we arrive and look up, the awe of standing under a dark sky lit up with sparkling stars and a lake that is more comparable to a mirror, reflecting every single sparkle. This creates an indescribable awe and appreciation.”

When I’m out shooting Astro alone I often ask myself this question.. the universe is infinite and with endless opportunities there must be something else..

