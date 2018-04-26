Gorgeous nature landscapes by Damon Powers, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and traveler based Sarasota, Florida, USA. Damon studied Sociology at University of South Florida. He focuses on landscaping and real estate photography. “I’ve loved photography and images ever since I was a small child and it brings me such joy and honor to now be capturing images and creating content”, Powers explaines. Damon uses Nikon D810 and iPhone 7 Plus. He has over 12.100 followers on Instagram.

The ultimate goal for me, as a photographer, is to document and create stunning images that will last a lifetime. I love meeting new people. I love traveling to places I’ve never been to before. I love life and every opportunity to capture it through my lens.

More info: instagram / facebook / website