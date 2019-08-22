Stunning Milky Way photos by Jack Fusco, a gifted self-taught photographer, and adventurer currently based in San Diego, California. Jack focuses on outdoors, landscapes, adventures, and astrophotography. He has over 25.200 followers on Instagram and counting.

As a touring musician, my photography started as a way to purely document my travels throughout the United States and Europe. Since moving on from the touring life, photography has become my main form of creative expression. Too often we pass by natural beauty or fail to appreciate the things we are surrounded by every day.

More info: Instagram / Website