Sandro Casutt is a talented photographer and treehugger who lives in a remote Swiss village – Vals Platz, Graubunden. This tiny village with less than 1,000 inhabitants also happens to be one of the best locations on Earth for viewing the closest major galaxy to the Milky Way.

It took me a year of observation to work out exactly where the objects are rising and setting, thankfully it only now takes a few minutes to get the shots.

Sandro together with his brother Markus started Cosmic Art Photography two years ago as an outlet for their love of the universe. He shoots amazing and cinematic nightscapes of the galaxy in different seasons throughout the year.

