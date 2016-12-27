LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Urban Photography

At Night: Urban Nightscape Photography by Andreas Levers

Andreas Levers aka 96dpi is a talented self-taught photographer and media designer from Ahaus, who currently lives and works in Potsdam, Germany. Andreas shoots a lot of urban architecture and landscape photography, mostly around Potsdam. He focuses on the use of artificial light in planned landscapes. His ongoing project “At Night” has been started in 2013. Shot in different locations, the series includes a range of illuminated places such as traffic lights at an intersection, street lanterns, and railway tracks.

I work as a project manager in advertising at day and spend a lot of my free time with photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

