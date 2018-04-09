Gorgeous landscapes by Jesse Echevarria, talented photographer, retoucher, art director and adventurer currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Jesse is an Astrophotographer turned into a Landscape Photographer. He was born and raised in a small island called Puerto Rico where he was always surrounded by tropical forests and warm cristal clear waters. “It wasn’t until I was 25 that I started becoming more aware of the night sky and learned that I could create something amazing with just a small knowledge of astrophotography”, Echevarria says. After moving to the United States, he was forced to escape the light pollution and travel to National Parks around the US in search for the perfect clear skies.

I am driven by the feeling of traveling to places and knowing that I can make an incredible piece of art with the outstanding features that this Earth provides. The simple idea of being able to immortalize the canvas of life by compiling visible light in a photograph really moves me. I have made it my personal ambition to show people that our home planet is more than aesthetically pleasing, it is constantly transforming itself in a way that shows how alive it really is. Nature defines the concept of beauty and art and I believe it is our job to preserve it in a way that inspires us to attain the importance of caring for it.

As a landscape photographer, The Atacama Desert in Chile has always been a dream trip for me. As the driest desert on earth, it offers one of the best night skies to shoot astrophotography. Its amazing landscape mirrors those from Mars, which makes it one of the most incredible experiences for any photographer and space enthusiast.

In a five days driving trip, we went from Antofagasta through Paranal Observatory, Hand of the Desert, San Pedro de Atacama and Los Flamencos National Reserve. The nights were extremely cold, dry and quiet, while the days were colorful and filled scenic landscapes. Out of all the trips I’ve done, visiting Chile has been the most rewarding experience I’ve had since I started landscape photography. Everything about this place is out of this world. Enjoy!

All the images were taken with a Fujifilm XT-2, Fujinon 35mm F1.4, Rokinon 12mm F2.0, and a Mavic Pro Drone. Processed on Adobe Lightroom.

