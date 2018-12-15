Audun Lie Dahl is a talented 32-years old photographer, adventurer, and owner of the wildlife photography tour company in Norway. Audun was born and raised in Smøla, a Norwegian island off the coast of Kristiansund. Not only does he know all of Norway’s best photography locales but he has traveled to Svalbard, Antarctica, Africa, and Asia. The cold environment is his favorite theme, and he can spend days in the cold waiting for the best shots.



