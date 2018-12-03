Striking drone shots by Amber Cree, a gifted self-taught photographer, adventurer, and drone pilot based on the South Coast of New South Wales, Australia. Amber focuses mainly on landscape, outdoor, and drone photography. “From a young age, I was inspired from my years spent in childhood outdoors, traveling through Australia and the world, while spending time living abroad with my globetrotting parents”, she says. “This is where my deep love of the Australian landscape grew. It’s unmistakable colors and textures, unique flora and fauna, and never-ending horizons, soon became etched in my mind, and have formed the way I now see the world around me”, Cree adds.

With a background in design and a love of photography, I am self-taught, and through this, I am developing a unique way of capturing the details of a moment to create a visual story that places you in the scene.

