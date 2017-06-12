Julian Lallo is a talented self-taught photographer and explorer who was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. Julian started shooting in late 2015, he first started posting his shots online for friends and family. Lallo shoots a lot of urban, portrait, adventure and aerial photography, he driven by the aesthetics of urban space, his photos are a mix of street grime and sleek architectural form that collide with the sculpted flesh of his subjects.

