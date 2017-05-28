Peter Yan is a talented self-taught aerial photographer and filmmaker currently based in Melbourne, Australia. “I love photography because it gives me an excuse to get out and see the world”, he explaines. Peter focuses on traveling, he became extremely addicted to drones after he bought a DJI Mavic Pro back in February 2017, and now he can’t travel anywhere without it. Recently Yan was awarded Third Prize in the “Australia from Above” Photography competition, run by Tourism Australia and DJI.

I also love traveling and have been to 30 countries so far. Life is too short and I want to be able to explore as much of this world as I can.

