Stunning landscapes by Heesoo Chung, a talented self-taught photographer, drone pilot, and parkour athlete currently based in Sydney, Australia. Heesoo focuses mainly on landscape, urban and nature photography. He shoots a lot of seascapes, cityscapes, Astro and experimenting with light painting and various post-processing methods.

I like to chase sunrises, sunsets, waterfalls, epic weather, the milky way galaxy and I also really enjoy sitting in one spot for ages just experimenting with the photo capture process and observing the landscape and the subtle changes as time passes.

More info: Instagram / Facebook