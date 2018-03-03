Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Drone Photography

Australia From Above: Drone Photography by Jessica Lee

Australia From Above: Drone Photography by Jessica Lee

Jessica Lee is a multi-talented photographer, drone pilot, explorer and bloger currently based in Sydney, Australia. Having spent a large portion of her young life travelling the world, she developed a love affair with landscapes and a desire to immerse herself in culture. Capturing adventure, travel & lifestyle, Jessica’s purpose is to tell a story through visionary; a story to inspire others to explore & protect our world.

Travelling is an aspect of life which leaves an imprint – it opens our eyes, our hearts and our spirit.

More info: instagram / facebook

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
1
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
1
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
1
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Drone Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds