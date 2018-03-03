Australia From Above: Drone Photography by Jessica Lee

Jessica Lee is a multi-talented photographer, drone pilot, explorer and bloger currently based in Sydney, Australia. Having spent a large portion of her young life travelling the world, she developed a love affair with landscapes and a desire to immerse herself in culture. Capturing adventure, travel & lifestyle, Jessica’s purpose is to tell a story through visionary; a story to inspire others to explore & protect our world.

Travelling is an aspect of life which leaves an imprint – it opens our eyes, our hearts and our spirit.

More info: instagram / facebook