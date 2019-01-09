Beautiful aerial shots by Jim Knight a.k.a. Aeroaus, a talented self-taught photographer, and drone pilot currently based on the Northern Beaches in Sydney, Australia. Known for his brilliant blues, his photography features breathtaking landscapes from all around Australia. Jim has almost 30K fans on Instagram.

I’m a keen traveler and explorer shooting the globe. It’s all about having fun and shooting some new perspectives. Capturing one of a kind photos, one flight at a time.

More info: Instagram / Faceboook / Website