Stunning travel landscapes by Kieran Stone, a talented landscape photographer currently based in Melbourne, Australia. Kieran focuses mainly on long exposure landscape photography. He travels all over Australia to capture spectacular natural and urban landscapes. Stone has over 43,900 followers on Instagram and counting.

I see my photography as an expression of my thoughts and philosophies. It is a description and physical representation of my life as a passage through time and development as a Human. Through this life I endeavour to never stop learning, whether it is in photography, science, my own personality, or existence as a whole.

