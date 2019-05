Awesome aerial landscapes by Sam Frysteen, a talented self-taught photographer, adventurer, and drone pilot currently based in Noosa Heads, Australia. Sam focuses mainly on landscape, travel, and drone photography. He shoots also a lot of astrophotography, portraits, and weddings. Frysteen has over 34,200 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses DJI Mavic 2 PRO Drone.



