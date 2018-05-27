Creative drone shots by Tom Noske, self-taught photographer, retoucher, filmmaker and drone pilot currently based in Melbourne, Australia. Tom focuses on landscaping and drone photography. He shoots a lot of beaches, surfers and waves on Australia’s coast.

I have always loved creating, in all forms! Through my early teens it was in the form of drawing and painting, and then in the beginning of 2017 I discovered photography and cinematography out of a desire to get back to my creative side.

More info: instagram