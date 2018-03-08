Australiagram: Long Exposure Landscape Photography by Oat Vaiyaboon

Amazing nature and urban landscapes of of Australia by Oat Vaiyaboon a.k.a. hangingpixels, talented photographer, retoucher, drone pilot and adventurer who was born in Bangkok, Thailand and currently lives and works in Port Fairy, Victoria, Australia. Oat received his masters degree in Design, Photography and Digital Media from the University of Sydney Faculty of Architecture. He focuses on landscaping and traveling, with really great contrast. Vaiyaboon uses Canon 5D MKIII and 7D MKII along with 16-35mm f/2.8L II, 24-105mm f/4L IS, 24mm f/1.4L, 50mm f/1.2L II, 85mm f/1.8, 600EX-RT and ST-E3. Oat captures stunning landscapes with vibrant colours and beautiful perspective that draws you in, all the way to the horizon! He has over 33,800 followers on instagram.

Hi my name is Oat. I live in Port Fairy, a small town in Victoria, where I run a Thai restaurant with my wife, and spend my downtime capturing the spectacular landscape we have here. Photography has been a 22 year journey since I took my first photography class in high school in 1995. From there, doing my architecture and design degrees helped me a lot with reading the light, symmetry and lines as well as composition. My style gravitated toward land, sea and snowscape as well as off camera flash, now branching out into drones. Photography allows me to be outdoors which is where I love to be, even in the harshest of conditions.

