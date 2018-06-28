Australian Beaches From Above: Drone Photography by Ben Mackay
Spectacular aerial shots by Ben Mackay, talented photographer, filmmaker, adventurer and drone pilot currently based in Sydney, Australia. Ben travels all over the globe with his 3 daughters and a wife, to capture outstanding oceanscapes. “With my wife and family, I’ve visited over 30+ countries and although I love every culture I encounter, it’s the ocean that seems to always call me home”, he says. Mackay has over 13,000 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter.
I guess I am a specialist in Aerial photography, as most of my work is done in the sky. Because of this, I am also supported by PolarPro, as part of their ambassador team. Although drones are my speciality, I’m not exclusive. I guess I am just partial to a great shot, regardless of where it was taken. As of 2018, I choose to use DJI for aerial imagery and Sony Alpha systems for all others.
More info: Instagram / Website