Spectacular aerial shots by Ben Mackay, talented photographer, filmmaker, adventurer and drone pilot currently based in Sydney, Australia. Ben travels all over the globe with his 3 daughters and a wife, to capture outstanding oceanscapes. “With my wife and family, I’ve visited over 30+ countries and although I love every culture I encounter, it’s the ocean that seems to always call me home”, he says. Mackay has over 13,000 followers on Instagram and counting. He uses DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter.

I guess I am a specialist in Aerial photography, as most of my work is done in the sky. Because of this, I am also supported by PolarPro, as part of their ambassador team. Although drones are my speciality, I’m not exclusive. I guess I am just partial to a great shot, regardless of where it was taken. As of 2018, I choose to use DJI for aerial imagery and Sony Alpha systems for all others.

