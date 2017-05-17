Alex Bernstein is an professional commercial photographer who was born in New York and currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Alex received his BA in Photography and Journalism from The University of Hartford in 2008. He was also a contributor in the book HARTFORD, published by the Hartford Business Journal. Bernstein’s clients include: Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Audi, Infiniti, Lexus, Nissan, Ford, Toyota and others.

I’m a photographer with a deep love for molded metal, combustion engines, modern architecture, vast landscapes and candid moments.

