Wonderful travel landscapes by Mick Gow (previously featured with mesmerizing landscapes of Bora Bora), a gifted Australian photographer, designer, and adventurer who currently lives and works in California, USA. Mick focuses mainly on landscaping, travel and nature photography. “My Photography is a dedication to the craft of capturing moments of amazing light in amazing places”, he says. Gow has over 17.700 followers on Instagram and counting.

I’m an enthusiast who is always trying to improve my eye for detail and my skill in the art of Photography. I’m currently located in Orange County in Southern California and love capturing the landscape and nature that surrounds me.

