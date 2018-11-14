Outstanding travel landscapes by Benjamin Williamson, a talented photographer, retoucher, and adventurer currently based in Brunswick, Maine, United States. Benjamin focuses on landscape, nature, and travel photography. He has over 17.800 followers on Instagram.

I love the idea of discovering the ‘roots’ of a place. Natural wonders stand beside man-made landmarks to captivate my imagination and inspire me to capture them. Through me you will see a world idealized and distilled into mostly simple scenes. My aim is to inspire hope and wonder, not to bring you down with the shortcomings of our social and political lives. I’ll leave that important role to others. Come with me and see the world how I see it.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website