Gorgeous portraits of ballerinas by Lindsay Thomas (previously featured), a gifted photographer, and videographer based in Seattle, Washington. Lindsay focuses on ballet photography. She works as a videographer and photographer for Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNBallet). Thomas has almost 16,000 followers on Instagram.

During the day I work as a videographer at Pacific Northwest Ballet, telling stories through powerful visuals and thoughtful commentary. It turns out I love ballet so much, filming it wasn’t enough – I had to start photographing it too.

