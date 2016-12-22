20 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Eric Bunting is a talented 25-year-old self-taught photographer from Minnesnowta, USA. Eric focuses on landscapes, travel, nature, portrait and lifestyle photography. “Exposed to the outdoors at an early age he fell in love with exploring every aspect of our natural world. He now strive to share his passion for the outdoors through his photography and adventures.”

“There’s no better time than now. Don’t hesitate. Don’t wait. You never know what you may find”

More info: instagram / facebook / website