Eric Bunting is a talented 25-year-old self-taught photographer from Minnesnowta, USA. Eric focuses on landscapes, travel, nature, portrait and lifestyle photography. “Exposed to the outdoors at an early age he fell in love with exploring every aspect of our natural world. He now strive to share his passion for the outdoors through his photography and adventures.”

“There’s no better time than now. Don’t hesitate. Don’t wait. You never know what you may find”

Fox Island Alaska

Girdwood, Alaska

Hope, Alaska

Incredible view in Seward, Alaska

Kenai Peninsula

Lost Lake Seward Alaska

Península de Kenai

Seward, Alaska

Zion National Park

More info: instagram / facebook / website

