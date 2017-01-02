LolLol AngryAngry OMGOMG GeekyGeeky ScaryScary WTFWTF WinWin LoveLove
Photogrist Alternative community Add post
Portrait Photography

Beautiful Female Portraits by Luke Gottlieb

By photogrist stuff
1 SHARES
0
1 SHARES, 0 points
Beautiful Female Portraits by Luke Gottlieb

Luke Gottlieb is a talented photographer based in based out of Denver Rock City, USA. Kuke focuses on fashion, lifestyle and portrait photography. “My approach to photography has become more akin to the cinematic arts,” he explained. “Since cinema is a visual medium for telling stories, I strive to capture the effect of narrative in a still photograph. If I don’t feel anything from a photo I take, I will move on. Everything started with landscapes for me. They stood as a canvas full of color and action, almost like a stage or set. Light would vary in an instance and act as a stage for some spectacular show.”

The reason I ultimately gravitated towards portraiture is because of the difficulty in capturing something real and genuine from such a variable subject. Human behavior is so spontaneous and fragile, that as a photographer I must too become vulnerable in order to feel what is being captured.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

Share via WhatsApp
What's Your Reaction?
Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
0
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Personality quiz
Trivia quiz
Poll
Story
List
Meme
Video
Audio
Image