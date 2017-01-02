Beautiful Female Portraits by Luke Gottlieb

Luke Gottlieb is a talented photographer based in based out of Denver Rock City, USA. Kuke focuses on fashion, lifestyle and portrait photography. “My approach to photography has become more akin to the cinematic arts,” he explained. “Since cinema is a visual medium for telling stories, I strive to capture the effect of narrative in a still photograph. If I don’t feel anything from a photo I take, I will move on. Everything started with landscapes for me. They stood as a canvas full of color and action, almost like a stage or set. Light would vary in an instance and act as a stage for some spectacular show.”

The reason I ultimately gravitated towards portraiture is because of the difficulty in capturing something real and genuine from such a variable subject. Human behavior is so spontaneous and fragile, that as a photographer I must too become vulnerable in order to feel what is being captured.

