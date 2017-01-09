Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon +

Wesley Banzaroli is a talented self-taught photographer, designer and art director currently lives and works between Padova, Italy and Brazil. Wesley was born in 1988 in Vitória, Brasil. Son of a brazilian woman with a italian man, Banzaroli has a vast experience in the areas of design, web and marketing and about four years in photography.

Graduated in Brazil and postgraduate in Italy, Wesley Banzaroli is a freelancer designer for many advertising agencies in Brasil and Italy.

More info: instagram / facebook / website