Deidra Leigh aka Relic Imagery is a talented self-taught experimental photographer and retoucher, who currently based out of Tampa Bay, Florida. Deidra shoots a lot of beauty, nude and fine art portrait photography, she creates surreal worlds and triggers visceral emotions through her photographic medium. “Photography is a driving force in my life,” she says.

What I love most about it, is our ability to transform our dreams and nightmares into surreal moments that reach, touch and affect the world around us.

Deidra Leigh uses Nikon D600 camera.

More info: instagram / facebook / website