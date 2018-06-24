Flowers beauty, fragrance and brilliant colors are enough to make a person smile. There are more than 270,000 different types of flowers in the world. Below we are sharing with you some of the most beautiful flowers that will steal and melt you heart at the same time!

Bellis

Bellis, or daisy, are flowering plants in the sunflower family. They grow up to 5–20 cm tall.



Crocus

Crocus is a bulbous plant with eye-catching flowers. It originates from the tropical regions of the Mediterranean, Central Asia and Eastern Europe.



Mimosa

Mimosa pudica is also called sensitive plant, sleepy plant, action plant, Dormilones, touch-me-not, shameplant, or shy plant. Mimosa folds its leaves inward when touched and re-opens a few minutes later. This plant does not like heat and is also equipped with rare spines on the stem.



Jacobinia

Brazilian Jacobinia is rich in blooming. The plant prefers humid temperate climate, however, when being taken with proper care it grows also indoors.



Neomarica

Neomarica is an amazing plant in the family Iridaceae, also called walking iris, apostle’s iris or apostle plant. This plant is named in the honor of Marica, the Roman river nymph. It is native to Mexico, Central and South America, and Trinidad & Tobago.



Aphelandra

The name of the Aphelandra genus comes from the Greek words “aphelis” simple and “andros” – man. The species have simple monothecious anthers. Aphelandra is widespread in the tropical regions of South America. Decorative flowers and foliage have bright white stripes.



Dissotis Rotundifolia

Dissotis Rotundifolia is also named Spanish shawl because the velvety foliage looks like a carpet. Dissotis is blooming with the charming flowers all year round and can be cultivated indoors as well.



Odontonema Tubaeforme

The length of Odontonema Tubaeforme is up to 50 cm. The plant is native to Central and South America. It’s a rare specimen at home. However, with maximum if lighting odontonema will also bloom indoors.



Episcia

Episcia has often not only flowers colourful but also foliage.



Pandorea

Pandorea belongs to the Bignoniaceae family and like all the representatives of this family it blooms in very beautiful way. It’s a fast-growing curly evergreen shrub. The aroma of flowers resembles the aroma of jasmine but with even more sweet note.



Abelia

Abelia has honey-like aroma. This beauty is quite unpretencious in cultivation at home and blooms all around a year with the charming beautiful flowers.



Clivia

Beautiful Clivia is a relative of Hippeastrum and Amaryllis, though it’s not a bulbous plant.



Aechmea

Aechmea includes eight subgenera and 255 species. The name Aechmea comes from the Greek aichme (a spear). These epiphytes are distributed from Mexico through South America.



Papaver

Acording to the ancient Greeks poppy is the symbol of Hypnos, Nyx and Thanatos, the gods of sleep, night and death.



Tagetes

Latin name for the marigolds was given in 1753 by Carl Linnaeus. The name comes from the name of the Etruscan Tages, born from the plowing of the earth. Originally, Tagetes are from America, where they grow from New Mexico and Arizona to Argentina. In the XVI century they were brought by the conquistadors to Spain, and later spread across Europe, Russia and Asia.



Malva Silvestris

About 25-30 Malva species grow in the temperate, subtropical and tropical regions of Europe, Asia, North Africa, North and South America. This plant prefers forests, as well as slopes, gardens, near fences, roads and houses.



Iboza

Perfume oil is produced out of rare plant named Iboza. Its leaves have an unusual scent of juniper, oak and mint with some harsh note.



Brunfelsia

Brunfelsia is a very beautiful plant with a dense and bright foliage, which forms a compact bush. During the blooming period the stems are completely covered with bright fragrant flowers.



Hebe

Hebe is a genus in Plantaginacea family and includes more than 90 species, or by another classification, about 140 species. The genus is named after the Greek goddess of youth, Hebe.



Saraca

Saraca is native to India, China and Ceylon. As it’s believed, Buddha was born under the species Saraca asoca.



Malvaviscus

The homeland of Malvaviscus are the tropics and subtropics of Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia. Due to the peculiarity of the flowers, that are normally not fully unfolded, malvaviscus is also called “sleeping” hibiscus.



Freycinetia Cumingiana

Freycinetia cumingiana is a very rare tropical plant from the Philippines. In the nature the plant can be found under the canopy of a moist rainforest, they often climb up tree trunks by attaching to them with the additional roots.



Loropetalum

Loropetalum originates from China and is called there the “tree of silk ribbons”. This plant was described in the middle of the XIX century by the British botanist Robert Brown. The name Loropetalum refers to the shape of the flowers and comes from the Greek loron meaning strap and petalon meaning petal.



Parchira

Parchira is a common house plant, also known by the common names Malabar chestnut, French peanut, Guiana chestnut, provision tree, saba nut, monguba or pumpo.



Ceropegia sandersonii

Ceropegia sandersonii is a succulent liana blossoming with the fancy green umbrellas. This plant is very easy one for cultivation and often blooms as soon as it takes root.



Puya

Puya is a wonderful plant. This bromeliad can reach 10 meters in height and form huge spiculs of flowers. Soft stem parts of some species are used in food by the locals in South America.



Etlingera

Etlingera is a beautiful plant with leaves two meters in size. Magnificent porcelain-like red or pink-white inflorescences are 30-50 cm high. Etlingera is a relative of ginger.



Cichorium

Cichorium is a plant with elongated leaves and long dense root, which extends deep under the ground. This root is baked, ground, and used as a coffee substitute and additive.



Averrhoa carambola

Averrhoa carambola is an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia and the Indian Subcontinent. The fruits when cut looks like stars in their shape. That’s why another common name for carambola is starfruit.



Osmanthus

Osmanthus is used in Taiwan wedding ceremony as a symbol of romance and love. According to the tradition, the bride brings the plant grown by herself into her new family.



Solanum

Solanum is a relative of potato, aubergine and tomato. Some speces of Solanum are very poisonous, so be careful.



Armoracia rusticana

That’s how horseradish flowers look like. Armoracia rusticana is a perennial plant of the Brassicaceae family. It is a root vegetable used as a spice. The enzyme horseradish peroxidase, found in the plant, is used extensively in molecular biology and biochemistry primarily for its ability to amplify a weak signal and increase detectability of a target molecule.



Eryngium

Eryngium, also known as ryngo and amethyst sea holly, is a genus in the family Apiaceae which includes about 250 species. They can be found in tropical, subtropical and temperate zones, mainly in Mexico and South America. In the language of flowers, they represent admiration.



Linaria vulgaris

Linaria vulgaris, also known as common toadflax, yellow toadflax, or butter-and-eggs, is a poisonous plant. The flowers smell unpleasant despite the beauty of the flowers.



Galium

Galium is a large genus of annual and perennial herbaceous plants in the family Rubiaceae. It’s usual for the temperate zones of both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Galium, also known as bedstraw, has the ability to curtail the milk.



Myosotis

Myosotis have many other names, such as Forget-me-not, Bird’s-eye, Catter-pillars, Forget-me-not, Snake Grass, Love-me, Mouse-ear Scorpion-grass.



Barbareae

Winter cress, or yellow rocket, is common name for Barbareae species.

The genus was named after Saint Barbara, the patron saint of artillerymen and miners as winter cress was used to soothe the wounds caused by explosions.



Filipendula

Filipendula is a genus of 12 species of perennial herbaceous flowering plants in the family Rosaceae. It includes the species that are commonly known as meadowsweet, dropwort, queen-of-the-forest and queen-of-the-prairie. The bushes might grow up to 40 cm in hight.



Lychnis

The name of the genus Lychnis comes from the Greek word ‘lychnos’, meaning “lamp”, and is given for the brightness of flowers. This plant is also known as campion, and for its’ sticky stems also called catchfly. The genus of flowering plants in the family Caryophyllaceae is native to Europe, Asia and north Africa.



Hemerocallis

Beautiful daylily is a good choice for gardening. It blooms long and doesn’t require much care.

