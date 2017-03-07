Enzo Romano aka Enk is a talented 31-year-old self-taught photographer, traveler and instagramer based in Milan, Italy. Enzo shoots breathtaking cityscapes and urban photography. “My great love for photography arose in an especially tough span of my life,” he says.

I left my old job to make photography be my future… When I shoot my mind gets lost in a real ecstasy… just a moment and click… you photograph at everything that surrounds you… people, animals, places!

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, Milan

Limone sul Garda

Milan, Italy

Portofino

Positano

Varenna, Lake Como

Venezia, Italia

Venice, Italy

Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy

Bagnone

