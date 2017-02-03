Sara Tasker is a talented self-taught photographer, writer and blogger who currently lives and works in rural Yorkshire, England with her daughter Orla. “We relocated to this little village in the hills from a lifetime in the city, hoping to slow down, simplify and stop worrying about stupid stuff,” she says. Sara shoots a lot of lifestyle, nature and landscape photography. “I take 99% of my Instagram photos using my iPhone, and edit them all using VSCOcam,” Tasker explained. She also uses her Canon EOS 7D Mark ii camera.

In January 2013, with baby Orla due, I started a 365 photo project on Instagram. I re-activated my dormant account and began sharing my days with my 90-something followers; by April that year I’d hit over 35k follows, and it’s continued to grow ever since.

