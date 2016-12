28 shares Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Pin to Pinterest Share on StumbleUpon + What's This?

Aaron Wynia is a talented self-taught 26-year-old photographer and artist who lives and works in Toronto, Canada. Aaron shoots stunning minimalist, candid, fashion and lifestyle portait photography. His work has been featured in Dazed & Confused Magazine, i-D Magazine, Nylon Magazine, V Magazine, Vice and many others. When he’s not taking photos he can be found skateboarding or dancing to house music.

More info: instagram / website