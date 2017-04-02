Leonid Litvac is a talented self-taught photographer and artist currently based in Venice, Italy. Leonid focuses on portraiture, he captures stunning beauty, fine art, fashion and conceptual portrait photography. Litvac uses Nikon D7000 camera with Nikon 50mm f1.8G, Nikon 18-55mm, Nikon 55-200mm and Tamron 24-70 f2.8 lens.

Started photography a few years ago, this is not main activity but it surely makes my life better!

