Aakaash Bali is a talented 24-year-old self-taught photographer and retoucher who was born and raised in Queens, New York. Being given his first camera at 10 years old, Aakaash has become addicted to the world of photography ever since. He then took his abilities further into the world of Photoshop art and digital painting. Bali focuses on portraiture, he shoots stunning conceptual, cinematic and beauty portrait photography.

I try and create images in ways that they seem cinematic and emotional. I suppose “emotionally driven photographs” describes my work pretty well. I’ve been able to adapt this style to a few different genres of photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website