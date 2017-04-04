Anthony D’Elia is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher currently based in Toronto, Canada. Anthony focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing beauty, lifestyle and fashion portrait photography.

Ever since I was a child I knew that I wanted to make an impact on the world. I hated the idea of living my life, then being forever forgotten after I was gone. Art is eternal. It inspires. Whether it be music, paintings, drawings, films, writing, photography, or others. One piece of art could influence, and change someones life. I myself, can name many artistic works that have made a huge impact on my life. I hope that I can do the same for others.

More info: instagram