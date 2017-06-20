Aya Cabauatan aka _positivity is a talented 18-year-old self-taught photographer and retoucher currently based in Manila, Philippines. Aya focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing beauty, dreamlike and lifestyle portait photography. Cabauatan created her photography account (_positivity on Instagram) back in 2012 when she was 13 years old; Aya is already an Instagram phenomenon with 59k followers avidly liking her amazing photos.

