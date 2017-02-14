Can Ahtam is a talented self-taught photographer, instagramer and marketer who was born in Istanbul, Turkey and currently lives and works in Boston, MA, United States. Ahtam received his MBA in Business Administration and Marketing from Bentley University ­McCallum Graduate School of Business. His Instagram profile (@canahtam), entitled “Squares from my life,” currently exceeds 190,000 followers.

Coming from a diverse background like Turkey, I have always been inspired by other people’s lives and their perspective on life. Portraits, in my opinion, deliver this in the perfect visual way as well as giving the opportunity to do story telling for them.

Can Ahtam currently works at Bentley University as an Assistant Director of Graduate Admissions. He shoots a lot of portrait, travel, lifestyle and urban photography.

More info: instagram / website