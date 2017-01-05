Beautiful Portrait Photography by Daniele Pomposiello

Daniele Pomposiello is a talented 30-year-old self-taught photographer and telecommunications engineer based in Rome, Italy. “Yes, actually I’m not a photographer, but I couldn’t enjoy nothing more in my life than find a special place, making ideas, choose a model and have a shooting,” he says.

I started to shoot with the old Canon A-1 of my father since I was a child, but the very year in which I have realized to have some kind of skills, is 2016.

Daniele Pomposiello shoots a lot of fashion, beauty, lifestyle and portrait photography.

