Katelyn Barthlome is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher currently based in Olympia, Washington, USA. She receiced her BA in Visual Art from Boise State University. Katelyn’s passion for adventure combined with her use of natural light allows her to capture one of a kind moments that you will cherish forever. Barthlome focuses on portraiture, she shoots amazing lifestyle, wedding, couples and beauty portrait photography.

I’m a creative lifestyle & wedding photographer located in Washington and I absolutely love capturing life’s beautiful and candid moments. I’m most at home in nature and it’s very apparent throughout my work.

