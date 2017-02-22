Mark Del Mar aka bleeblu is a talented 29-year-old self-taught photographer and filmmaker currently based in Alabama, US. Marks was born in the Philippines but spent most of his youth on an island in the the Pacific Ocean called Kwajalein. After graduating high school he enlisted in the military and was stationed in Alaska. Bleeblu focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing beauty, nude and emotional portrait photography.

I currently use a Sony a7rII, Voigtlander 35mm 1.4, 50mm 1.1 and 75mm 1.8. Other equipment include a MacBook Pro, Polaroid 660 and Impossible Film, GoPro Session and a 2TB hard drive.

